GLENS FALLS — The Laval Rocket called up Adirondack Thunder goalie Michael McNiven on Wednesday and then reassigned him to the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL.
McNiven, 22, played four games with the Thunder. He had a 3-1 record with a 1.75 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.
The two goalies remaining with the Thunder are Evan Cormier and Eamon McAdam.
