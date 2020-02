GLENS FALLS — The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday that they reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier from their AHL affiliate Binghamton Devils to their ECHL affiliate Adirondack Thunder.

Cormier, 22, has appeared in 13 games for the Thunder this season, posting a 3.22 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He has a 3-3-5-1 record this year with Adirondack, including a shutout.