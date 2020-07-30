Glens Falls listed as one of America's Best Hockey Towns

Glens Falls was listed as the No. 10 location on SmartAsset's list of America's Best Hockey Towns.

The study used nine metrics in two categories: fan intensity and quality of life.

Fan intensity metrics included average game attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, per-game attendance as a percentage of population and Google search traffic for "hockey" relative to "food."

Quality of life factors were median household income, median monthly housing costs, violent crime rate, property crime rate and dining and entertainment establishments per 100,000 residents.

Of the 10 locations, Glens Falls, home of the Adirondack Thunder, was just one of two that host ECHL or AHL teams. The other one was Hershey, Pennsylvania. Two locations host NHL teams (St. Paul, Minnesota and Pittsburgh), and the other six host college teams. Potsdam, home of Clarkson University, was No. 6 on the list.

According to the study, Glens Falls has 71 percent average game attendance relative to stadium capacity and 24 percent average game attendance relative to population. The latter figure was fourth-highest among the top 10 locations.