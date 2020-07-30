Glens Falls listed as one of America's Best Hockey Towns

Glens Falls was listed as the No. 10 location on SmartAsset's list of America's Best Hockey Towns.
The study used nine metrics in two categories: fan intensity and quality of life.
Fan intensity metrics included average game attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, per-game attendance as a percentage of population and Google search traffic for "hockey" relative to "food."
Quality of life factors were median household income, median monthly housing costs, violent crime rate, property crime rate and dining and entertainment establishments per 100,000 residents.
Of the 10 locations, Glens Falls, home of the Adirondack Thunder, was just one of two that host ECHL or AHL teams. The other one was Hershey, Pennsylvania. Two locations host NHL teams (St. Paul, Minnesota and Pittsburgh), and the other six host college teams. Potsdam, home of Clarkson University, was No. 6 on the list.
According to the study, Glens Falls has 71 percent average game attendance relative to stadium capacity and 24 percent average game attendance relative to population. The latter figure was fourth-highest among the top 10 locations.
The Adirondack Thunder averaged 3,238 fans during the 2019-20 season, which ended nine games before it was scheduled to due to the coronavirus. The Thunder averaged 3,409 fans during the 2018-19 regular season.
Glens Falls had the ninth-best quality of life score in they study, including ranking 21st and 16th, respectively, for its low violent and property crime rates with 167 and 1,041 incidents per 100,000 individuals.
Also, Canton was 12th in the study, while Burlington, Vermont was 24th.
Thompson returns
The Thunder re-signed defenseman Blake Thompson for the upcoming season.
It will be Thompson's third full season with the Thunder after he joined the team following a stint with the Cincinnati Cyclones in December of 2017. The 27-year-old played in 42 games last season and recorded 12 points (two goals, 10 assists). Thompson has played in 171 ECHL games and has accumulated 41 points.
