PORTLAND, Maine — The new players on this year’s Adirondack Thunder made themselves known as the Thunder defeated Maine 5-2 in Friday’s ECHL season opener.

Felix Girard scored twice, newcomers Ara Nazarian and Robbie Payne also tallied and veteran Shane Conacher notched one as Adirondack beat Maine in a season opener for the second straight year.

Nazarian opened the scoring on a rebound of Charlie Curti’s shot just 47 seconds into the game.

In the second period, the Thunder added two power-play goals. The first came on a rebound by Concacher, with Girard earning the second one.

Adirondack finished 2 for 5 on the power play.

Maine made things interesting midway through the third, as Taylor Cammarata scored twice to make it 3-2. Adirondack, however, scored its final two with 3:37 and 1:16 left, from Girard and Payne, the latter on an empty net.

Payne also had two assists, as did Antoine Waked.

Eamon McAdam saved 17 of 19 shots for the Thunder.

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Adirondack 1 2 2 — 5

Maine 0 0 2 — 2

First Period — 1, Adirondack, Nazarian 1 (Curti, Waked), 0:47.

Second Period — 2, Adirondack, Conacher 1 (Payne, Sissons), 4:33 (pp). 3, Adirondack, Girard 1 (Waked, Payne), 11:08 (pp).

Third Period — 4, Maine, Cammarata 1 (McNicholas, Racine), 12:18 (pp). 5, Maine, Cammarata 2 (Wallin, Tolkinen), 14:04. 6, Adirondack, Girard 2 (Summers, Riley), 16:23. 7, Adirondack, Payne 1 (Popugaev, Verbeek), 18:44 (en).

Power-plays — Adirondack 2-5, Maine 1-5.

Goalies — Adirondack, McAdam (19 shots-17 saves). Maine, McCollum (42-38).

A — 3,247.

Referee — Terreri.

