GLENS FALLS — Goalie Jake Theut turned in a 49-save performance, but Charlie Gerard scored in overtime to give the Reading Royals a 2-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night.
Brandon Schultz scored a third-period goal that helped the Thunder push the game into OT, assuring themselves of one point in the standings. The Thunder took three of a possible four points from their weekend games and gained one point on fourth-place Worcester in the ECHL's North Division.
But overtime wins have been elusive for Adirondack this season. The Thunder are 1-7 in games decided prior to a shootout.
The loss snapped a six-game home win streak for the Thunder, who are 14-9-5 at Cool Insuring Arena. Saturday's game attracted a standing-room-only crowd of 5,109.
The Thunder were outshot badly in both weekend games — 46-29 on Friday and 51-30 on Saturday. Theut stopped 18 shots in the first period alone on Saturday.
Will MacKinnon's goal put Reading ahead 1-0 at the 14:22 mark of the second period. Adirondack's Ryan Smith forced a turnover at center ice early in the third period that sent Schultz on a two-on-one break. He scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle.
Gerard's game-winner came 2:31 into the overtime session, making a winner out of Reading goalie Kaden Fulcher, who stopped 29 of 30 shots.