GLENS FALLS — Goalie Jake Theut turned in a 49-save performance, but Charlie Gerard scored in overtime to give the Reading Royals a 2-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night.

Brandon Schultz scored a third-period goal that helped the Thunder push the game into OT, assuring themselves of one point in the standings. The Thunder took three of a possible four points from their weekend games and gained one point on fourth-place Worcester in the ECHL's North Division.

But overtime wins have been elusive for Adirondack this season. The Thunder are 1-7 in games decided prior to a shootout.

The loss snapped a six-game home win streak for the Thunder, who are 14-9-5 at Cool Insuring Arena. Saturday's game attracted a standing-room-only crowd of 5,109.

The Thunder were outshot badly in both weekend games — 46-29 on Friday and 51-30 on Saturday. Theut stopped 18 shots in the first period alone on Saturday.

Will MacKinnon's goal put Reading ahead 1-0 at the 14:22 mark of the second period. Adirondack's Ryan Smith forced a turnover at center ice early in the third period that sent Schultz on a two-on-one break. He scored on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle.

Gerard's game-winner came 2:31 into the overtime session, making a winner out of Reading goalie Kaden Fulcher, who stopped 29 of 30 shots.

Royals 2, Thunder 1 (OT) Reading;0;1;0;1 — 2 Adirondack;0;0;1;0 — 1 First period — None. Second period — 1, Reading, MacKinnon 5 (Hu), 14:22. Third period — 2, Adirondack, Schultz 8 (Smith), 1:51. Overtime — 3, Reading, Gerard 24 (Newton), 2:31. Shots — Reading 18-14-16-3—51; Adirondack 6-13-11-0—30. Power plays — Reading 0-2; Adirondack 0-5. Goalies — Fulcher (Read) 30 shots-29 saves; Theut (Adir) 51-49. Ref — Young. A — 5,109.