Fund to be established for ECHL players

According to a story on Sports Illustrated's website, si.com, the Professional Hockey Players Association, in partnership with the ECHL, is planning to create a COVID-19 Economic Relief Fund for its players in financial need due to the cancelling of their season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The season was canceled on March 15, with players not paid after March 16, leaving them out of paychecks for at least the final three weeks of the regular season.

The PHPA is making an initial contribution of $200,000, but plans to solicit donations from all available sources. Its goal is more than $800,000, which is the estimated amount of total players wages lost.

The Adirondack Thunder finished their season with a 22-28-8-5 record.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1