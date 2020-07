GLENS FALLS — Forward Ryan Walker has re-signed with the Adirondack Thunder for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Walker, 23, played in 49 games with the Thunder last season. The rookie had 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists.

Before turning pro, Walker played for four years at Union College, where he compiled 32 goals and 36 assists in 142 games.

