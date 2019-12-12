Forward Nikita Popugaev helping Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder forward Nikita Popugaev just turned 21 years old on Nov. 20, but he's in his second full season as a professional. While he is still adapting to the North American pro game, it's clear that the Moscow native has been an asset this season.

In 19 games, the 6-foot-6, 217-pounder has two goals and 10 assists. He's easy to spot at a size that traditionally pegs players as defensemen. But that size may be an asset in Adirondack's pair of home games with ECHL points leader Allen on Friday and Saturday. The Americans have three forwards who are 6-5 or taller.

"I was always a forward," Popugaev said. "I've always had pretty good hands and, like, pretty good balance for a tall guy, so it was fine for me. It's even better than being 5-7."

Popugaev stayed in Russia until he was 16, when he joined the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, a major junior ice hockey league out of Western Canada and the Northwestern United States. After a little more than two seasons there, he became a pro for CSKA Moscow in Eastern Europe's Kontinental Hockey League, where he played 13 games. Then last season, he played 36 games for the KHL's Khabarovsk Amur before going to the AHL's Binghamton Devils, where he racked up three goals and two assists in 17 games.