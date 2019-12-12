Forward Nikita Popugaev helping Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder forward Nikita Popugaev just turned 21 years old on Nov. 20, but he's in his second full season as a professional. While he is still adapting to the North American pro game, it's clear that the Moscow native has been an asset this season.
In 19 games, the 6-foot-6, 217-pounder has two goals and 10 assists. He's easy to spot at a size that traditionally pegs players as defensemen. But that size may be an asset in Adirondack's pair of home games with ECHL points leader Allen on Friday and Saturday. The Americans have three forwards who are 6-5 or taller.
"I was always a forward," Popugaev said. "I've always had pretty good hands and, like, pretty good balance for a tall guy, so it was fine for me. It's even better than being 5-7."
Popugaev stayed in Russia until he was 16, when he joined the Moose Jaw Warriors of the WHL, a major junior ice hockey league out of Western Canada and the Northwestern United States. After a little more than two seasons there, he became a pro for CSKA Moscow in Eastern Europe's Kontinental Hockey League, where he played 13 games. Then last season, he played 36 games for the KHL's Khabarovsk Amur before going to the AHL's Binghamton Devils, where he racked up three goals and two assists in 17 games.
"For sure, it was a big transition," Popugaev said of his move to North America, "but it was fun. It was a new opportunity for me and a new style of hockey. The game is faster."
"He certainly has high-end skill," Thunder coach Alex Loh said of Popugaev. "You watch him out there, he has the ability to make things happen on the offensive side. For him it's more of a learning curve playing defense, playing more of a North American style."
Loh said the North American style tends to move more in straight lines and is more competitive, whereas the European game features more puck possession.
"There's plenty of upside to him, so it's just fun to watch him evolve as a player," Loh said.
Stern challenge
The Thunder held a businesslike practice Thursday, with what seemed like a few more coaching moments than usual. Not a bad idea considering they have two games at North Division-leading Newfoundland on Tuesday and Wednesday following the Allen games.
Loh said he wants to make sure his team is ready for the puck drop Friday night. First-period statistics show a difference between Adirondack and Allen. The Thunder have scored 21 goals and allowed 27 in the first period, with Allen having scored 27 and allowed 20.
The second period shows similar numbers, but the third period is kinder to the Thunder, who have outscored opponents 30-22, while Allen only carries a 28-27 edge.
"I think it's a good test for us to see where we are as a group," Loh said. "I think our guys have what it takes to send a message to the league, here. We just need to make sure we're ready to go (Friday)."
In other news, defenseman Blake Thompson participated in practice Thursday, and Loh said he is "getting there."
