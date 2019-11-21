{{featured_button_text}}

BRAMPTON, Ontario — In its statistically worst period this season, Adirondack allowed six first-period goals in an 8-5 ECHL loss to Brampton on Thursday.

The Beast’s Lindsay Sparks had a hat trick by 14:13 of the first period. Jared Gomes also had a hat trick for Brampton, by 7:33 of the second.

Thunder starting goalie Eamon McAdam was replaced after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Chris Nell stopped 13 of 15 in relief.

The Thunder rallied hard in the third period, outscoring Brampton 4-1. Casey Pierro-Zabotel notched two to bring his team-high goal tally to seven.

Matt Salhany, Nikita Popugaev and James Henry also scored for Adirondack.

Beast 8, Thunder 5

Adirondack 1 0 4 — 5

Brampton 6 1 1 — 8

First Period: 1, Brampton, Gomes 1 (Sparks, Bradford), 2:45. 2, Brampton, Sparks 6 (Petgrave, Vallorani), 5:27 (pp). 3, Brampton, Sparks 7 (Bradford, Hawerchuk), 6:38. 4, Adirondack, Salhany 4 (Walker), 8:19. 5, Brampton, Petgrave 3 (Leavens, Henry), 10:37. 6, Brampton, Sparks 8 (Gomes), 14:13. 7, Brampton, Gomes 2 (Melancon, Miller), 17:27 (pp).

Second Period: 8, Brampton, Gomes 3 (D’Arrisso, Petgrave), 7:33.

Third Period: 9, Adirondack, Popugaev 1 (Nazarian, Verbeek), 3:46. 10, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 6 (Thompson), 8:25. 11, Adirondack, Pierro-Zabotel 7 (Carrier, Linhart), 9:07. 12, Adirondack, Henry 3, 18:57. 13, Brampton, Leavens 7 (Pacan, Vallorani), 19:48 (en).

Power-play Opportunities: Adirondack 0-4. Brampton 2-4.

Goalies-saves: Adirondack, McAdam (14 shots-9 saves), Nell (15-13). Brampton, Dubeau (32-27).

A: 2,043.

Referee: Garon.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments