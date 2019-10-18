GLENS FALLS — As an organization, the Adirondack Thunder’s message to the fans who arrive for Saturday’s home opener against Worcester will be the usual welcome back for another ECHL season.
As a hockey team, the message is: we’re not messing around this year.
The Thunder have loaded up on experience this season, in reaction to losing — as the North Division’s second seed — to third-seeded Manchester in the first round of the playoffs last season.
“I was happy with our group last year, just ran into a really good Manchester team, I think,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “We tried to add a little more size up front and a little more size in the back end. I feel like we addressed those things, and hopefully that’s the secret in moving forward.”
An example of some of that size on the defense is from additions Gabriel Verpaelst (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and Zach Borsoi (6-4, 220). Up front that comes from Nikita Popugaev (6-6, 216), Antoine Waked (6-1, 194) and Casey Pierro-Zabotel (6-2, 205), who just began his 11th year in the league.
Pierro-Zabotel is the ECHL’s active career scoring leader with 504 points (149 goals, 355 assists) in 558 career games, making him one of just 28 players in ECHL history to have scored at least 500 points. He is 39 games shy of becoming just the 11th player in league history to reach the 600 games-played mark.
Pierro-Zabotel was looking to play overseas, but didn’t get any acceptable offers, so he decided to come back to the ECHL for one more season.
“Actually (former Thunder) Pete MacArthur recommended this place, so he recommended me to the coach, and that’s how it all happened,” Pierro-Zabotel said.
“Any time you can get a guy with a track record like Casey’s, you’re going to look to bring him in,” Loh said. “So we spoke to some of the other guys to make sure he fit the Thunder mold off the ice, and it sounded like he did, and he certainly has so far, he’s been awesome.”
Pierro-Zabotel has played for two Kelly Cup-champion teams: Allen in 2015-16 and Colorado in 2016-17.
“I know the ins and outs of the league and what it takes day to day, so I try to help the young guys and anyone who needs it,” he said. “A good team like this is used to team-first mentality. No matter who scores goals, just as long as we win every night.”
The Thunder also kept a lot of their veterans from last year’s squad, got several down from the American Hockey League and also brought in some newcomers to Glens Falls but with both AHL and ECHL experience like forward Robbie Payne and goalie Eamon McAdam.
“Any time you have guys that have the experience but are still hungry, that’s a good combination to have: guys like Michael Sdao and James Henry,” Loh said. “And then coming in with Robbie Payne coming off an American League deal. Guys like that coming into help just show the younger guys how to be a pro."
There aren’t that many “young” guys on the roster, but the ones there have already gotten a taste of the team’s long-term goals this season. And they most certainly include going beyond the first round of the playoffs.
“It puts a little fire in your stomach,” forward Shane Conacher said of last year’s elimination. “You know you left something out there and didn’t finish the way you wanted to. Everyone’s kind of hungry.”
Adirondack accumulated three points out of a possible six in its first three games last long weekend.
“We played a good road game in Maine (Oct. 11), played kind of a north-south game,” defenseman Blake Thompson said. “Saturday we learned the importance of getting off to a good start and not taking for granted the first period, realizing how important the full 60 is instead of 30 minutes. The young guys can look at the veterans, and that’s going to be important for us to make sure we’re ready and they can follow our lead.”
This week, however, with home games Saturday, Wednesday and Friday, the expectations are already higher.
“We’re certainly looking at four or five (points) out of six when looking at it for a year-long thing,” Loh said. “There’s certainly no excuses now. There’s plenty of rest, plenty of space between games. The expectation now is to take all three of these games.”
NOTES: Henry is again the team’s captain. The home alternate captains will be Conor Riley and Sdao. Away alternate captains will be Pierro-Zabotel and Verpaelst. On Saturday, when the recuperating Henry won’t be active, Sdao, Riley and Pierro-Zabotel will be the alternates. … Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The first 3,000 fans will receive glow sticks. At 5:30, there will be music, bounce houses and games available in Heritage Hall. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:45 for team introduction activities.
