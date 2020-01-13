Edwardh is back with Thunder

GLENS FALLS — Forward John Edwardh is returning to the Adirondack Thunder as part of a three-way trade that also brought defenseman Alex Jaeckle to Glens Falls.

Edwardh comes from the Cincinnati Cyclones and Jaeckle comes from the Norfolk Admirals. The Thunder gave up forward Alex Tonge and defenseman Gabriel Verpaeist in the trade.

Edwardh came to the Thunder late in the 2017-18 season and was a regular the following season, scoring 59 points on 27 goals and 32 assists. With Cincinnati this season, he had 11 goals and 12 assists in 33 games.

Jaeckle played 33 games with Norfolk this season and 11 the season before after playing four years at Canisius College.

Tonge had come to the Thunder via a trade in December. He had one goal in 14 games with Adirondack. Verpaeist had nine points in 33 games with the Thunder.

