The ECHL and Endeavor Streaming announced that ECHL.TV packages, in high definition for the 2019-20 season, are available.
Prices include single game for $8.99, team-away for $99.99, team-home & away for $149.99, all access for $199.99 and monthly all access for $44.99.
Those interested may visit echl.neulion.com.
