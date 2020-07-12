ECHL Notes: Trois-Rivieres makes first step toward joining league

Deacon Sports and Entertainment and the city of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec announced Thursday that they have agreed on a lease for the city’s new arena, with the intention of putting an ECHL team there for the 2021-22 season.

Dean MacDonald, owner of the Newfoundland Growlers, is the majority owner of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which has not yet formally submitted an application to the ECHL and its board of governors.

Construction on the new Le Nouveau Colisee in Trois-Rivieres is expected to be completed later this year. It will seat about 4,400, have 22 suites and two ice sheets.

There have been reports that the Montreal Canadiens would be interested in affiliating with a team in Trois-Rivieres, but the franchise has made no announcement yet.

Trois-Rivieres is about 87 miles northeast of Montreal.

Carrier re-signs

Forward Alexandre Carrier re-signed with the Adirondack Thunder on Thursday.