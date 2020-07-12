ECHL Notes: Trois-Rivieres makes first step toward joining league

Deacon Sports and Entertainment and the city of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec announced Thursday that they have agreed on a lease for the city’s new arena, with the intention of putting an ECHL team there for the 2021-22 season.
Dean MacDonald, owner of the Newfoundland Growlers, is the majority owner of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which has not yet formally submitted an application to the ECHL and its board of governors.
Construction on the new Le Nouveau Colisee in Trois-Rivieres is expected to be completed later this year. It will seat about 4,400, have 22 suites and two ice sheets.
There have been reports that the Montreal Canadiens would be interested in affiliating with a team in Trois-Rivieres, but the franchise has made no announcement yet.
Trois-Rivieres is about 87 miles northeast of Montreal.
Carrier re-signs
Forward Alexandre Carrier re-signed with the Adirondack Thunder on Thursday.
Carrier, 29, had three goals and six assists, as well as 51 penalty minutes over 30 games with the Thunder last season. Carrier has played with eight ECHL teams during his career. His most successful year was in his first stint with the Thunder, 2015-16, when he had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 108 penalty minutes in 47 games.
Carrier also has played 18 games in the AHL with the Albany Devils.
MacArthur a Bear
Peter MacArthur, who played three seasons with the Adirondack Thunder, signed a contract with the Orlando Solar Bears for the upcoming season.
MacArthur, 35, announced his retirement from hockey following the 2018-19 season with the Thunder, but he returned last year to play 17 games with Italian team Val Pusteria.
Over his three seasons with the Thunder, Clifton Park-native MacArthur recorded 49 goals and 111 assists in 187 games.
