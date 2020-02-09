Disputed goal leaves Thunder angry after loss

“Usually at least there’s a conference between the official and linesmen to make a call on it because especially in a situation like that, it’s a game-changing call,” McAdam said. “It’s frustrating that twice now they’ve decided on their own that they’re right, when video shows they’re not and there’s no discussion about it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I guess he knew he made the wrong call and didn’t want to own up to it,” Loh said. “I’m sure he saw a replay, saw he was wrong and didn’t feel like getting yelled at.”

The Thunder took a 1-0 lead on Casey Pierro-Zabotel’s 21st goal of the season at 17:20 of the first. He started the play by knocking the puck away. Matt Salhany chased and gathered it before giving it back to Pierro-Zabotel, who put a low one to the far side of the net.

Adirondack made it 2-0 on another strike by Pierro-Zabotel, who tipped in Kelly Summers’ long wrister on the power play at 7:04 of the second.

North Division-leading Newfoundland then woke up, taking over more possession of the puck and dominating shots on goal. They closed the second trailing 2-1.

Dylan Vander Esch tied it at 2 for Newfoundland at 10:12 on a rebound.