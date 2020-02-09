Disputed goal leaves Thunder angry after loss

GLENS FALLS — Two days cost the Adirondack Thunder dearly on Saturday.
At the recent All-Star break, the ECHL had its league conference and decided that goals possibly involving goaltender interference would be reviewable.
Starting Feb. 10.
And that made a lot of difference in Newfoundland’s rallying 4-2 win over Adirondack before 3,749 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on the second night of Stick it to Cancer Weekend.
Tied at 2, the Growlers’ Aaron Luchuk scored the go-ahead goal from the slot with a teammate lying in the crease and restricting Thunder goalie Eamon McAdam’s movement, with 5:57 left in the third period.
McAdam, every teammate, head coach Alex Loh and most of the fans in the arena screamed for an explanation or a reversal. None was provided, but McAdam followed referee Matt Menniti at the next whistle to ask for an explanation. He was given a game misconduct and sent to the dressing room after making 27 saves — many of them impressive.
“I don’t know what I said to get thrown out of the game,” McAdam said. “I went over to tell him he was wrong; I guess I went in too aggressively. He wouldn’t even give me the time of day.”
It was the second time this season that a non-called goaltender interference against Newfoundland cost the Thunder.
“Usually at least there’s a conference between the official and linesmen to make a call on it because especially in a situation like that, it’s a game-changing call,” McAdam said. “It’s frustrating that twice now they’ve decided on their own that they’re right, when video shows they’re not and there’s no discussion about it.”
“I guess he knew he made the wrong call and didn’t want to own up to it,” Loh said. “I’m sure he saw a replay, saw he was wrong and didn’t feel like getting yelled at.”
The Thunder took a 1-0 lead on Casey Pierro-Zabotel’s 21st goal of the season at 17:20 of the first. He started the play by knocking the puck away. Matt Salhany chased and gathered it before giving it back to Pierro-Zabotel, who put a low one to the far side of the net.
Adirondack made it 2-0 on another strike by Pierro-Zabotel, who tipped in Kelly Summers’ long wrister on the power play at 7:04 of the second.
North Division-leading Newfoundland then woke up, taking over more possession of the puck and dominating shots on goal. They closed the second trailing 2-1.
Dylan Vander Esch tied it at 2 for Newfoundland at 10:12 on a rebound.
The Growlers scored their fourth goal on Evan Cormier, who was forced to enter cold and stop a team that was rolling offensively. Newfoundland outshot Adirondack 30-13 in the last two periods.
It was the fifth consecutive loss for Adirondack, which is now seven points behind Brampton for the division’s final playoff spot. How this one added to the streak was reminiscent of the team’s bad luck during its 11-game losing streak earlier this season.
“I know a couple years ago, the emphasis was on protecting goalies,” McAdam said. “It’s not a play where I’m going to get hurt on. It’s a play where it shouldn’t be a goal.”
When asked why the league didn’t roll out the goalie interference review right away, Loh only said, “They had their reasons, I’m not sure what they were.”
