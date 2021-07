GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced on Tuesday that Pete Dineen will return as the team's associate coach.

This will be Dineen's third season alongside head coach Alex Loh on the Thunder bench.

Dineen played professionally for more than a decade, including three seasons in Glens Falls with the Adirondack Red Wings. He later served as a scout for several NHL teams.

