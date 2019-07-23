GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed forward Derek Petti for the 2019-2020 season.
Petti, 24, made his professional debut with the Thunder, playing four games in March after completing his collegiate career at Merrimack College. The 6-foot-2 Petti had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 127 games with Merrimack, including 18 points his senior season.
"We are excited to see what Derek can do now that he has some pro experience under his belt from last season," Thunder coach Alex Loh said in a release. "Going through the motions of training camp will lead to more confidence, and we're looking forward to watching him reach his potential."
In other Thunder news, Adirondack veteran forward Brian Ward recently signed a contract with the Belfast Giants of the Elite Hockey League for the upcoming season.
Ward, 27, is the Thunder's single-season and all-time leading goal scorer. He accumulated 85 goals and 72 assists in 184 ECHL games during his three seasons with Adirondack.
