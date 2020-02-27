Defensemen have been steady part of Thunder's offense

GLENS FALLS — To some extent, it has been true all season, but last weekend highlighted how important it is for the Adirondack Thunder's defensemen to be involved in the offense.
Over three games in three days, defensemen contributed two goals and five assists. Leading the way were Kelly Summers, who was called up to AHL affiliate Binghamton after Wednesday's practice, with one goal and two assists, Blake Thompson (one goal, one assist) and Charlie Curti (two assists).
Thunder coach Alex Loh said the defensemen are told the opportunity to join the offense is always there, but only when the opportunity safely arises. Knowing that fine line is part of what they must juggle.
"You've got to know the right time to jump up," said Summers, who has eight goals and 14 assists in 43 games with the Thunder. "You've got to be looking at the game you're in — if you're up a goal, you don't want to be jumping up too much and giving up too much in your own end."
"You kind of just get a sense of it in the game," added Curti, who leads Thunder defensemen with 11 goals and 16 assists. "You can tell when teams are playing back, are strong defensively and there's not too many opportunities to move up, but then there are games where it's more back and forth, and you can get up knowing you can get back and help out defensively. It's a read."
"We've worked a lot on just making sure their shots get through, which you could see on Summers' goal on Sunday afternoon," Loh said.
You have free articles remaining.
Overall this season, defensemen have scored 35 of Adirondack's 177 goals (19.8 percent) and provided 92 of the team's 304 assists (30.3 percent).
With the Thunder playing Reading twice this weekend — and coming off a game against the Royals on Sunday — it might be a chance for the defensemen to learn from Sunday's game. Curti said some teams always play the same way, but others change a few things from time to time.
"The last game (with Reading) was pretty back and forth, we were playing with our speed," Curti said. "When we're playing fast, it allows the defensemen to jump up, and it kind of overwhelms the other team sometimes. We'll see if any adjustments are made."
Summers said he has noticed defensemen helping with the scoring more this season than last. He's not sure why, but he doesn't object.
"The game has been changing, getting a lot faster and a lot more offense, so you need your D-men to hop in once in a while and help chip in with points, or else it's tough to keep up with some other teams," Summers said.
Special puck drop
The Thunder's oldest season-ticket holder, 99-year-old Lucille Tucker, will drop the puck in a pregame ceremony on Friday. She turns 100 in early March, but this game works best for her.
Many still remember Tucker riding the Zamboni when she turned 96.
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.