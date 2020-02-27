Defensemen have been steady part of Thunder's offense

GLENS FALLS — To some extent, it has been true all season, but last weekend highlighted how important it is for the Adirondack Thunder's defensemen to be involved in the offense.

Over three games in three days, defensemen contributed two goals and five assists. Leading the way were Kelly Summers, who was called up to AHL affiliate Binghamton after Wednesday's practice, with one goal and two assists, Blake Thompson (one goal, one assist) and Charlie Curti (two assists).

Thunder coach Alex Loh said the defensemen are told the opportunity to join the offense is always there, but only when the opportunity safely arises. Knowing that fine line is part of what they must juggle.

"You've got to know the right time to jump up," said Summers, who has eight goals and 14 assists in 43 games with the Thunder. "You've got to be looking at the game you're in — if you're up a goal, you don't want to be jumping up too much and giving up too much in your own end."