GLENS FALLS — Jake Theut was solid in goal this past week.

And the Adirondack Thunder got clutch goals in three straight wins against the Worcester Railers.

But consider, also, this fact about the Thunder: Of the six defensemen who played on Saturday night, only one of them wore an Adirondack uniform on opening night in October. The rest were signed along the way.

They looked like anything but a cobbled-together defensive corps this week as the Thunder held the Railers to a single goal in all three games. Adirondack capped off the week with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night in front of 5,029 at Cool Insuring Arena.

“We’re defending the middle of the rink well,” coach Pete MacArthur said, “and we’re making team choices. We’ve talked about that the last couple of weeks — team choice or individual choice. Ninety-nine percent of the time right now they’re making team choices, and that’s why you don’t give up a whole lot of goals. Obviously Theut-er’s playing well, but everyone’s helping.”

The Thunder are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and now three points behind fourth-place Worcester and the last playoff spot in the ECHL’s North Division. The Thunder still have two games-in-hand on Worcester, so they control their own fate.

Adirondack was outshot 34-26 on Saturday but Theut was there to stop almost everything. The Railers’ only goal came after a strange bounce off the glass in the second period.

“Theut-er’s just seeing everything clearly right now,” MacArthur said. “They’re not getting to the inside as much. I don’t want to say it’s easy on Theut-er, but our defensemen are doing a good job of negating lots and lots of Grade A’s against him.”

Worcester’s goal late in the second period made it a 1-1 game, but once again, the Thunder came through in the last 20 minutes. They’ve outscored opponents 81-65 in the third period.

Shawn Weller got the game-winner on a power play from in front of the net. It was his 11th goal of the season.

“It seems like most of (his goals) are big,” MacArthur said. “Maybe a couple haven’t been important, but he’s not scoring the seventh goal in an 8-1 win. He’s scoring the game-winner, or the game-tier or the goal to get us going. He’s probably the best net-front guy in the league.”

The Thunder’s first goal came from Patrick Grasso, who scored his 31st one day after a hat-trick performance. This one came on a breakaway early in the second period. Grasso beat goalie Ken Appleby to the blocker side. The breakaway came at the end of a long shift.

“That was about all the steam I had left in me,” Grasso joked.

Worcester took the first nine shots of the game. Adirondack didn’t get an official shot on goal until the 10:41 mark. Theut had to make a few stops in dangerous situations and had to survive a blitz at end with Appleby off the ice for an extra attacker.

Considering that Ivan Chukarov is the only defenseman who’s played the entire season with Adirondack, the defense has also done well in front of Theut.

“We’re playing smart,” Theut said of the defense. “We’re not giving up too many turnovers in front of the net. We’re moving the puck efficiently, clearing guys out in front. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my defense.”

Thunder 2, Worcester 1 Worcester;0;1;0 — 1 Adirondack;0;1;1 — 2 First period — None. Second period — 2, Adirondack Grasso 31, 1:41. 3, Worcester, Newkirk 17 (Butler, Brandt), 13:10. Third period — 3, Adirondack Weller 11 (Orgel, Vidmar), 1:01 (pp). Shots — Worcester 13-13-8—34; Adirondack 9-8-9—26. Power plays — Worcester 0-3; Adirondack 1-3. Goalies — Appleby (Wor) 26 shots-24 saves; Theut (Adir) 34-33. Ref — Wohlford. A — 5,029.

