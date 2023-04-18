I’m a little embarrassed to say Sunday’s Adirondack Thunder game was the first one I’ve seen this year.

At the same time, part of me is glad I waited because I’m guessing it was the best game of the season. Down 3-1, needing a win or overtime to get into the playoffs, and coming back to win 4-3.

Cool Insuring Arena was electric, frenzied, off the charts — and all orchestrated beautifully by longtime master of ceremonies Dan Miner, from high above in the press box.

“Let’s hear it for yooooooooooour Thunderrrrr,” he’d scream, whooping the capacity crowd into cow-bell-clanking, high-pitched-squealing lather.

If you haven’t been in a while, Cool Insuring Arena and the Thunder experience is the real deal now. The sound, the scoreboard the numerous video screens all make it seem like a higher level sports arena.

And the audio visual folks are good, like really good.

Fan cams captured everything from kids trying to one-up each other with their dance move to the beer-swilling guys in hot dog suits. The experience off the ice was as fast-paced as the action on it.

And Miner, who has been calling games in that arena far longer than maybe all but one of the Thunder players have been alive, might be getting better. He instinctively seems to know what to say and how to say it to get that home ice advantage working.

And he’s funny. Sarcastic, homer-style funny.

When a puck is iced, he does a trademark “icing ... icing ... icing,” trailing off at the end to a whisper.

When Worcester scored, you could tell it pained him to announce the scorer, and he’d do so in a monotone voice.

When the Thunder scored, he goes berserk, letting out almost a guttural wail. And the crowd follows his every move, like a diligent band following the conductor.

A student of mine at Castleton University went to Saturday night’s game. We were speaking about the exciting, successful weekend and unsolicited, he mentioned how good the announcer was.

That should feel pretty good, Dan, coming from an almost 21-year-old.

Adding to the day was the fact that Sunday’s game was a roller coaster. You had local favorite and South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller scoring the first goal to go up 1-0 early in the game, which ignited the crowd.

Then, within minutes, they were down 3-1 and playoff hopes were fading.

But they clawed back to 3-2 in the second period, then tied it and went ahead for good in the third.

After the final horn, the celebration started, the fans stood and clapped and the players, including the 36-year-old Weller, skated around gesturing thanks to the fans.

It was an emotional ride that I felt so psyched to be on.

And speaking of emotional, the evening started with 9-year-old Ophelia Carpenter singing the National Anthem.

Now, lots of 8-year-olds have cute voices and are fun to listen to singing. I have a 25-year-old daughter who sings and plays gigs, so I get it. But this little girl gives people chills and makes them cry when she sings.

Standing straight up, head tilted back a little, Olivia belted out the anthem — hitting high notes and crescendos that most can’t fathom. I know her grandfather, and I know the little girl’s dad recently passed away far too young.

I was looking at her more than the flag as she sang, and was so inspired by both her courage and her talent.

She’s dealing with something I still haven’t, with my almost 83-year-old dad still keeping on.

I hope the singing experience Sunday lifted her up high. I hope getting a standing ovation from nearly 5,000 people is re-charging, liberating and offers a break from her thoughts.

Her grandfather, Mark Carpenter, said Ophelia has been taken under the wing of St. Mary’s School choir teacher Erin Dove, who guided her through Sunday’s performance, just like she did a couple months ago at Ophelia’s first performance at the arena.

“And when she sang it out in Utica at a game in March, Miss Dove went too,” Carpenter said.

He said Ophelia deals with anxiety and panic attacks, but that singing brings her joy.

When she cried after her first performance and Carpenter asked her why, she said she was “just so happy.”

He also said that first gig at Cool Insuring Arena came after his nephew, Shawn Weller, the same Shawn Weller who scored the first game, heard her sing at a family gathering and set it up.

I thought Sunday was great.

Carpenter said for him and his family, it was better than that.

“We had her singing and Shawn scoring the first goal. We all had tears,” Carpenter said.

So yes, I’m guilty of waiting until the last Thunder game of the season to go, but I’m so glad I did.

I got a year’s worth of emotion in one game.

Think I might hit a playoff game.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University and may be reached at davent67@gmail.com