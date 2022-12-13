Corson on leave of absence, won't play for Thunder this season

Adirondack Thunder forward Noah Corson is taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately, in the wake of published reports that he faces sexual assault charges from an alleged 2016 incident in Quebec.

Thunder general manager Jeff Mead said Tuesday evening that Corson would not play for the Thunder for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, citing Corson’s legal matters.

Mead said the Thunder would issue a formal statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the Thunder issued the following statement from the Utica Comets, their American Hockey League affiliate and the team that assigned Corson to Adirondack:

“The Utica Comets are aware of the recent sexual assault allegations against forward Noah Corson, who is currently assigned to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Corson’s agent has informed the organization that Noah will be taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

According to reports by TSN, CBC and The Hockey News on Tuesday, Corson is one of three men accused of sexual assault against a minor in Quebec. At the time, the now 24-year-old Corson was 18 and playing junior hockey for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The reports said the other two men pleaded guilty to a criminal charge that was filed in 2020, and that Corson has not entered a plea and is due in court in Drummondville, Quebec, in June.

Mead said the Thunder were not aware of the allegations against Corson before Tuesday. Mead said Corson was not available for comment. A CBC report said Corson’s agents, including former Adirondack Phantoms and Thunder goalie Nick Riopel, had no further comment beyond the original statement, but said that Corson denies the charges.

Both the Drummondville team and the QMJHL said they were unaware of the assault allegations, reports said.

Corson, the son of former NHL player Shayne Corson, has played in all 20 games for the Thunder this season, recording six goals and nine assists. He would not have played in Friday’s home game against Newfoundland because he was fined and suspended for one game after a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in Sunday’s game at Norfolk.

Mead said the team has enough forwards to fill Corson’s spot this week. Ryan Smith was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game.