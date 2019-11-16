{{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Maine — Evan Cormier stopped all 25 shots he saw to lead the Adirondack Thunder to a 4-0 win over Maine in an ECHL game Saturday night. It was Cormier's first shutout in three games started with the Thunder.

Adirondack (7-5-0-2) scored twice in both the first and third periods. Craig Martin notched his first professional goal 5:05 into the game. Jake Linhart made it 2-0 at 15:31.

Ryan Walker scored his second at 3:32 of the third, while Kelly Summers got his third at 15:25 to wrap up the scoring.

Adirondack next hosts Newfoundland on Wednesday in the first game between the teams this season. It then travels to Brampton for a Thursday contest.

