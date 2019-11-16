PORTLAND, Maine — Evan Cormier stopped all 25 shots he saw to lead the Adirondack Thunder to a 4-0 win over Maine in an ECHL game Saturday night. It was Cormier's first shutout in three games started with the Thunder.
Adirondack (7-5-0-2) scored twice in both the first and third periods. Craig Martin notched his first professional goal 5:05 into the game. Jake Linhart made it 2-0 at 15:31.
Ryan Walker scored his second at 3:32 of the third, while Kelly Summers got his third at 15:25 to wrap up the scoring.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Adirondack next hosts Newfoundland on Wednesday in the first game between the teams this season. It then travels to Brampton for a Thursday contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.