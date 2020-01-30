Cormier, Larsson return to Adirondack Thunder

The Adirondack Thunder got a couple of players back from the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier from Binghamton to Adirondack. Binghamton also reassigned forward Ludvig Larsson to Adirondack. Finally, the Thunder traded forward Freddy Gerard to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cormier, 22, has appeared in nine games for the Thunder this season, posting a 2.79 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has a 3-2-3-1 record, including a shutout. In 11 games with Binghamton, Cormier has a 3.70 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Larsson, 24, has played in five games with Adirondack this season, recording one goal and two assists. He has appeared in 19 games with Binghamton, where he has one goal and one assist.

Gerard appeared in just four games with the Thunder. The Cyclones will be his fourth ECHL team this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0