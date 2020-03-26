Cool Insuring Arena doing OK, but has had layoffs

GLENS FALLS — The Cool Insuring Arena and Adirondack Thunder ECHL team were doing all right financially through February, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic already has had bad effects.

Jeff Mead, the general manager for both the arena and Thunder, said he won’t have final numbers until the fiscal year ends on June 30, but said they were a little ahead of last year.

“Revenues were up, primarily due to the corporate support from businesses around the area,” Mead said.

The pandemic, however, caused the Thunder to lose four regular-season home games, including the “Pucks for Paws” night, which Mead said is always close to a sellout.

“Some teams had seven and eight home games left, so they really took a hit,” Mead said.

Over 32 home games, the Thunder averaged 3,238 fans per game. That’s down from last year, when they averaged 3,375 during a full regular season and two playoff games. This year’s attendance put them fourth of six in the North Division. Maine and Brampton drew fewer fans than Adirondack. Worcester and Brampton each had seven home games lost to the early cancellation of the season.