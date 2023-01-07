Broughman's shootout goal gives Thunder win (updated with videos)

GLENS FALLS — Yanick Turcotte admitted he was expecting a fight more than a goal on Saturday night, but the Adirondack Thunder forward got both.

His second-period fight sparked the Thunder to life after the team had fallen behind 3-0 to the last-place Norfolk Admirals.

Turcotte’s goal — his first since early in the 2019-20 season — gave Adirondack a 4-3 lead with 11 minutes left in regulation. And although the Thunder gave up a tying goal minutes later, they earned their first win of the season after regulation, prevailing 5-4 in a shootout.

Travis Broughman scored the difference-maker in the sixth round of the shootout. Isaac Poulter (29 saves) then stonewalled Norfolk’s Denis Smirnov at the other end to give the Thunder the win.

“We were trailing by three goals going into the second period and obviously the team needed a spark,” said Turcotte, who joined the Thunder this season after missing most of the previous two years because of injury. “Like (head coach Pete MacArthur) said in the locker room, we’ve got to use our skill set — mine is I can skate, I can hit, I can contribute, but one of my skill sets is the fighting part. I think I used that to my advantage tonight, get the crowd going, especially on home ice — that was good timing.”

“I lit into him for his penalty after the first (period),” MacArthur said. “He wasn’t happy about it and he went out and used his skill set to his advantage, our advantage, and then he scores goals — that’s why he’s here.”

The victory moved the Thunder to 10-15-5 and gave them valuable points in the ECHL’s North Division, and was a big boost after a tough overtime loss at Maine on Friday night. The Thunder face Norfolk again Sunday at 3 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

After Turcotte threw down with Norfolk (and former Adirondack) defenseman Jake Hamilton in a crowd-pleasing fight, it was only a few minutes later that Shawn Weller put the Thunder on the board with a power-play goal off a rebound.

Team captain Shane Harper followed with his first goal since he was injured three weeks ago, scoring on a shorthanded one-on-one breakaway to pull within 3-2.

“I think everyone in the building could see that Turcotte’s fight swung the momentum a little bit — we got one, got two and we’re right back in the game,” said Weller, the South Glens Falls native. “Clearly wasn’t the start we wanted — it wasn’t in the playbook to give them a quick three goals, but we responded well.”

“Take advantage of your skill set,” MacArthur said. “Shawn’s skill set is being a big body and having really soft hands in front of the net and understanding how to redirect pucks. And that’s why he’s got (three goals) on the PP.”

Jeff Taylor pulled Adirondack into a 3-3 tie on another power play 1:48 into the third period. Turcotte put the Thunder on top, tallying on a rebound of a shot by Garrett Van Wyhe.

“The goal, I didn’t expect that,” Turcotte said. “We got in the zone, I threw it on the right side to free ice and then Garrett took it, and put it right on the right far pad. Some of the things we practice — putting pucks on the goalie’s pads to get some rebounds — and it happened to be right on my stick.”

Eric Cooley pulled the Admirals into a 4-4 tie with 6:20 left in regulation, but the Thunder kept their composure through the overtime session, which they started a man down with a penalty.

Grant Jozefek and Broughman scored in the shootout as Adirondack won it 2-1.

“The ones we’ve lost (in overtime), we’ve just handed goals on silver platters to people,” MacArthur said. “It’s just nice to kill a penalty off, Poults with some big saves and some nice goals in the shootout to seal it for us.

“It was tough (Friday) night to lose a game you probably should win and have some similar things happen — but stick with it and get the win,” MacArthur added. “It’s a really good character builder in my opinion.”

Thunder 5, Admirals 4 Norfolk;3;0;1;0;0 — 4 Adirondack;0;2;2;0;1 — 5 First period — 1, Norfolk, Foss 6 (Musser, Smirnov), 6:11. 2, Norfolk, Katic 7 (McDougall, Smirnov), 18:11 (pp). 3, Norfolk, Katic 8 (Lunn, King), 19:29. Second period — 4, Adirondack, Weller 5 (Jozefek, Taylor), 8:16 (pp). 5, Adirondack, Harper 6 (Chukarov), 14:28 (sh). Third period — 6, Adirondack, Taylor 3 (Jozefek, Vidmar), 1:48 (pp). 7, Adirondack, Turcotte 1 (Van Wyhe, Stief), 8:59. 8, Norfolk, Cooley 2 (Roy, Timofeyev), 13:40. Overtime — None. Shootout — Norfolk, Foss N, Cooley N, McCormick Y, Roy N, Katic N, Smirnov N; Adirondack, Harper N, Jozefek Y, Grasso N, Vidmar N, Schultz N, Broughman Y. Shots — Norfolk 17-6-8-2-0—33; Adirondack 9-12-15-3-1—40. Power plays — Norfolk 1-7; Adirondack 2-5. Goalies — Bullion (Nor) 39 shots-35 saves; Poulter (Adir) 33-29. Ref — O'Rourke. A — 4,333.

