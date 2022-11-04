Breton's OT goal sends Thunder to another loss

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec — Alex Breton scored 1:47 into overtime as Trois-Rivieres beat the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 on Friday.

The Thunder rallied to tie the game with two third-period goals before losing their fifth straight game to start the season, though they picked up their first point for getting to overtime. The Thunder were outshot 44-23.

Patrick Grasso and Noah Corson scored third-period power-play goals for Adirondack. Jarrod Gourley had scored a first-period goal.

On Friday afternoon, the Thunder announced the signing of forward Grant Jozefek. The New Jersey native played in 14 games last season for the Worcester Railers, recording one goal and three assists. He played five seasons at Northeastern University before that.