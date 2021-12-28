Brandon Kasel named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Thunder goaltender Brandon Kasel has been named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week.

Kasel recorded his first professional shutout on Sunday with 33 saves in a 5-0 victory over the Worcester Railers.

The 2020 Skidmore College graduate is 2-0-0 this season with a 0.50 goals-against average. Kasel went 31-39-7 with a 2.65 GAA and .919 save percentage in 82 career games at Skidmore.

Kasel, a native of Ithaca, is the second Thunder goalie to earn Goaltender of the Week honors. Mareks Mitens, now up with Utica of the AHL, won the award for the week ending Dec. 5.

The third-place Thunder (11-8-1), winners of six in a row, return to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Reading Royals. They return home Friday at 5 p.m. for a New Year's Eve showdown with first-place Newfoundland.

On Sunday, the Thunder announced that goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos was activated from the commissioner's exempt list, and defenseman Jake Hamilton was activated from reserve. Backup goalie Joel Rumpel was placed on reserve.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0