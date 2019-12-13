BLOG: Where's the Thunder's Dylan Walchuk and Brian Ward this year?

It's just under two hours before the Adirondack Thunder take on the ECHL-leading Allen Americans for the first of two games in two nights at Cool Insuring Arena, and I want to publicly ask a question.

Recently I heard a review of the film, "Where's My Roy Cohn?" It got me to thinking (don't ask how, I'm unsure) of the Thunder and what the 11-10-2-2 team really needs.

On the surface, it has talent at each position, it has a bunch of veteran leadership and, as always, it has a resiliency — though I wonder if as much as other years, but for now let's say that's fine.

It doesn't have an "it factor" — that something that makes you think even if it struggles here and there during the regular season, it's built for a playoff run. It also doesn't have that "it" player, and an "it" player doesn't need to be super-talented.

Two of my favorite players to cover were Dylan Walchuk last season and Brian Ward for the past two seasons. Walchuk joined the Thunder as what looked like a stop-gap player and immediately poured his heart and soul onto the ice. A third-line guy, he had a knack for scoring big goals when the team needed them. And I'll never forget the game he had when bumped up to the starting lineup. He was the definition of plucky.