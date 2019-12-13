BLOG: Where's the Thunder's Dylan Walchuk and Brian Ward this year?

It's just under two hours before the Adirondack Thunder take on the ECHL-leading Allen Americans for the first of two games in two nights at Cool Insuring Arena, and I want to publicly ask a question.
Recently I heard a review of the film, "Where's My Roy Cohn?" It got me to thinking (don't ask how, I'm unsure) of the Thunder and what the 11-10-2-2 team really needs.
On the surface, it has talent at each position, it has a bunch of veteran leadership and, as always, it has a resiliency — though I wonder if as much as other years, but for now let's say that's fine.
It doesn't have an "it factor" — that something that makes you think even if it struggles here and there during the regular season, it's built for a playoff run. It also doesn't have that "it" player, and an "it" player doesn't need to be super-talented.
Two of my favorite players to cover were Dylan Walchuk last season and Brian Ward for the past two seasons. Walchuk joined the Thunder as what looked like a stop-gap player and immediately poured his heart and soul onto the ice. A third-line guy, he had a knack for scoring big goals when the team needed them. And I'll never forget the game he had when bumped up to the starting lineup. He was the definition of plucky.
Ward is the Thunder's all-time leading goal scorer, and while the Thunder could use more of that, that's only part of it. What they need is his spunk and his commitment to a full 60 minutes. There were games I knew Ward was hurting, but he'd keep skating around the offensive zone, shake his man and somehow get open in the slot. Even when he banged one off the pipe (and man, for as many goals as he had, he had a bunch of pipe shots), it sent a message to the opposing team: "You can't shake me."
There were a few times last season when Ward committed bad penalties in overtime or late in the game, but they were penalties of aggression and effort. Given time, they don't seem so bad to me now as they did then.
In the past two days, the Thunder have signed Alex Tonge and Matt Lippa, and hopefully they give the team a spark. But if one or both of them give the team "it," that would be even better.
Where's the Thunder's Dylan Walchuk and Brian Ward this year?
