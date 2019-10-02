{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Defenseman Colby Sissons has been re-assigned from the Binghamton Devils to the Adirondack Thunder, and forward Nikita Popugaev has been loaned from Binghamton to Adirondack.

Sissons, 21, is entering his second professional season. He appeared in nine regular-season games for Adirondack last season and three postseason games. Also, he recorded 11 points in 38 games in the American Hockey League with Binghamton.

Popugaev, 20, joins Adirondack for the first time. The Moscow, Russia native played 17 games last season for Binghamton and had three goals and two assists. The 6-foot-6, 216-pounder spent the better part of the past two seasons playing overseas in the KHL, MHL and VHL.

Also, goaltender Henry Dill was released from his player tryout contract. That leaves three goaltenders in camp: Michael McNiven, Eamon McAdam and Ben Halford.

