{{featured_button_text}}

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Adirondack Thunder scored three times in the third period to get a much-needed 4-1 ECHL victory over Worcester on Sunday.

Before Sunday's win, the Thunder had lost two straight and six of their last eight, though one of those defeats was a shootout loss. Adirondack outshot Worcester 34-23 on Sunday.

The game was tied 1-1 in the third period when Blake Thompson's wrist shot put the visitors ahead with 11:05 left in regulation. James Henry scored with less than five minutes to play and Ryan Walker later added an empty-net goal.

Hayden Verbeek scored a second-period goal for the Thunder.

Eamon McAdam stopped 22 of 23 shots in goal for Adirondack. Barry Almeida was the only Worcester player to score, on a second-period deflection.

The Thunder remain in fourth place in the ECHL's North Division, four points behind third-place Brampton and seven points behind first-place Reading.

The Thunder have a busy week ahead, including three home games. After a Wednesday game against Indy at Cool Insuring Arena, the Thunder play three straight games against Brampton — Friday and Saturday at home, Sunday on the road.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments