Big third period carries Thunder to third straight win

PORTLAND, Maine — The Adirondack Thunder erupted for four third-period goals to beat the Maine Mariners 4-1 on Saturday night.

Ryan Smith tied the game in the first minute of the third period and Sebastian Vidmar scored the eventual game-winner at 7:59. Pete MacArthur and Nick Rivera later added goals.

The victory gave the Thunder their first three-game win streak of the season and put them in sole possession of fourth place in the ECHL’s North Division. Adirondack finishes out its three-game road trip on Sunday with another game against the Mariners.

Mareks Mitens got the win in goal, stopping 28 of 29 shots. The only Maine goal came midway through the second period when Mathew Santos scored.

Smith tied the game in the third period off a giveaway with Maine goalie Callum Booth caught behind the net. Vidmar put the Thunder ahead with a blast from the top of the faceoff circle that went through traffic, his first goal with the team.

MacArthur scored on his own rebound at 14:25. Rivera scored an empty-net goal in the final two minutes, shooting from near his own goal line.

NOTES: It was a relatively quiet game, penalty-wise — each team had three minor penalties. ... Defenseman Jimmy Mazza was plus-3 for Adirondack, the best plus-minus stat for any player. ... the Thunder have won three straight road games.

Thunder 4, Mariners 1 Adirondack;0;0;4 — 4 Maine;0;1;0 — 1 First period — None. Second period — 1, Maine, Santos 4 (Bleackley), 12:05. Third period — 2, Adirondack, Smith 3, 0:38. 3, Adirondack, Vidmar 1 (Ryczek), 7:59. 4, Adirondack, MacArthur 5 (Mazza, Masonius), 14:25. 5, Adirondack, Rivera 5, 18:38 (en). Shots — Adirondack 13-6-12—31; Maine 7-15-7—29. Power plays — Adirondack 0-3; Maine 0-3. Goalies-saves — Mitens (A) 28; Booth (M) 27. Ref — Terreri. A — 3,115.

