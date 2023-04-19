GLENS FALLS — Grant Jozefek, Shane Harper and Ryan Orgel scored as the Adirondack Thunder dominated the second period in a playoff-opening 5-3 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday.
The best-of-seven series continues with Games 2 and 3 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday before the series shifts to Newfoundland.
Orgel and Matt Jennings scored first-period goals that gave Adirondack an early 2-0 lead, but Michael Joyaux and Orrin Centazzo wiped that out with Newfoundland goals before the period was over. The Thunder went on to outshoot the Growlers 14-1 in the second period.
Mike Robinson made 28 saves for his fourth straight win in goal for Adirondack.
Check back later for a full story from this game.