GLENS FALLS — Grant Jozefek, Shane Harper and Ryan Orgel scored as the Adirondack Thunder dominated the second period in a playoff-opening 5-3 victory over the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday.

The best-of-seven series continues with Games 2 and 3 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday and Saturday before the series shifts to Newfoundland.

Orgel and Matt Jennings scored first-period goals that gave Adirondack an early 2-0 lead, but Michael Joyaux and Orrin Centazzo wiped that out with Newfoundland goals before the period was over. The Thunder went on to outshoot the Growlers 14-1 in the second period.

Mike Robinson made 28 saves for his fourth straight win in goal for Adirondack.

Thunder 5, Growlers 3 Newfoundland;2;0;1 — 3 Adirondack;2;3;0 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Orgel 1 (Mingo, Long), 3:44 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Jennings 1 (Smith, Rivera), 4:28. 3, Newfoundland, Joyaux 1 (Kapcheck, O'Brien), 13:44. 4, Newfoundland, Centazzo 1 (O'Brien, Solow), 19:40 (pp). Second period — 5, Adirondack, Jozefek 1 (Letourneau, Broughman), 7:20. 6, Adirondack, Harper 1 (Mingo, Slick), 9:12. 7, Adirondack, Orgel 2 (Grasso, Harper), 10:28. Third period — 8, Newfoundland, Miller 1 (Johnson, Budgell), 5:46 (sh). Shots — Newfoundland 15-1-15—31; Adirondack 8-14-9—31. Power Plays — Newfoundland 1-3; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Cavallin (New) 18 shots-13 saves; McKay (New) 13-13; Robinson (Adir) 31-28. Refs — O'Rourke, Zyla. A — 2,600.

