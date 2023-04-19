GLENS FALLS — Taking full advantage of the first of three home games to start the Kelly Cup playoffs, the Adirondack Thunder rode a second-period explosion to victory Wednesday night.

The Thunder outshot Newfoundland 14-1 and scored three goals in a span of 3:08 of the second period, and held on for a 5-3 win in Game 1 of their ECHL North Division semifinal series before 2,600 fans at Cool Insuring Arena.

The win in the opener of a unique playoff format — three games in Glens Falls, followed by up to four games in St. John's, Newfoundland — was huge for a Thunder team still riding the momentum of what has been months of playoff hockey.

Games 2 and 3 are set for Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.) at Cool Insuring Arena.

Team captain Shane Harper called Wednesday's win "massive" against a Growlers team that won 48 regular-season games and the North Division title.

"It's definitely different playing three-and-four (home and away)," Harper said. "We have a little advantage getting to play at home first, so it's nice to capitalize on that."

"It's always nice to get the first win, but that's all it is," Adirondack head coach Pete MacArthur said. "We've done nothing so far.

"They had a week off; it's not easy to get back into game mode, especially against a team that's been playing playoff hockey for three months — we've had to," MacArthur added. "So the second period was really big for our guys to show themselves that they can keep playing with this team, because they're a really talented group."

The first ECHL playoff game for the Thunder in four years saw defenseman Ryan Orgel score two goals and goalie Mike Robinson — who played three straight games last weekend — finish with 28 saves.

Adirondack jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes, getting goals from Orgel and Matt Jennings just 44 seconds apart.

However, Newfoundland responded with goals by Michael Joyaux and Orrin Centazzo — the latter with 19 seconds left in the first period — to tie the score.

"They had all of the momentum with a really nice power play-goal to finish the first period — so it very easily could have gone the other way," MacArthur said.

But the Thunder seized control with their three-goal second-period outburst. Grant Jozefek snapped the tie with 12:40 left in the period, scoring from behind the net off the back of Growlers goalie Luke Cavallin.

Harper followed with a one-timer less than two minutes later, and Orgel netted his second goal of the game between Cavallin's legs for a 5-2 lead.

"That was a pretty impressive response on our part, I wasn't really expecting that," Harper said. "It was nice to go into the third with a three-goal cushion. We did a pretty good job of not letting up in the third and playing too passive."

Defensively, the Thunder shut down Newfoundland in that period, holding the Growlers to one shot.

"We played together as a group in the D-corps, and the forwards, as well, they came back, they were back-checking and we got pucks out of the zone," defenseman Dajon Mingo said.

"We've been playing the right way, like the coaches have been preaching the last month, especially that last weekend versus Worcester — those were kind of like two Game 7s for us," Orgel said. "So it really prepared us heading into the playoffs."

The Growlers closed within 5-3 in the third period when Tommy Miller scored on a shorthanded opportunity with 14:14 to play. Robinson denied Newfoundland a few times in the final minutes when the Growlers pulled their goalie for an extra skater.

"In the playoffs, it's such a big thing when you have home-ice games," Harper said. "Good on us for taking advantage today, and we're going to need to keep taking advantage of those home games for sure."

Thunder 5, Growlers 3 Newfoundland;2;0;1 — 3 Adirondack;2;3;0 — 5 First period — 1, Adirondack, Orgel 1 (Mingo, Long), 3:44 (pp). 2, Adirondack, Jennings 1 (Smith, Rivera), 4:28. 3, Newfoundland, Joyaux 1 (Kapcheck, O'Brien), 13:44. 4, Newfoundland, Centazzo 1 (O'Brien, Solow), 19:40 (pp). Second period — 5, Adirondack, Jozefek 1 (Letourneau, Broughman), 7:20. 6, Adirondack, Harper 1 (Mingo, Slick), 9:12. 7, Adirondack, Orgel 2 (Grasso, Harper), 10:28. Third period — 8, Newfoundland, Miller 1 (Johnson, Budgell), 5:46 (sh). Shots — Newfoundland 15-1-15—31; Adirondack 8-14-9—31. Power Plays — Newfoundland 1-3; Adirondack 1-4. Goalies — Cavallin (New) 18 shots-13 saves; McKay (New) 13-13; Robinson (Adir) 31-28. Refs — O'Rourke, Zyla. A — 2,600.

Playoff Schedule Adirondack vs. Newfoundland Game 1 Thunder 5, Growlers 3 Friday at Thunder, 7 p.m. Saturday at Thunder, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Growlers, 5:30 p.m. April 27 at Growlers, 5:30 p.m.* April 30 at Growlers, 2:30 p.m.* May 2 at Growlers, 5:30 p.m.* * — if necessary

