GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder’s most productive line returned with a vengeance Friday night.

The high-scoring trio of Xavier Parent, Travis Broughman and Grant Jozefek shredded the Reading Royals for three goals in the first 8:40 of the game, getting the home crowd of 4,710 on their feet early.

Brett Ouderkirk added his first goal with Adirondack late in the first period, goalie Jake Theut recorded 43 saves and the Thunder held on down the stretch for a 4-3 ECHL victory at Cool Insuring Arena.

“For us to come out and get that lead early kind of set us up for the rest of the game,” said Jozefek, who finished with a goal and assisted on both of Parent’s goals. “We kind of have to work on closing games out. We talked about it all game to not let them back into it — we kinda did, but we escaped.”

“We can score — I think everyone knows that,” Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said. “We need to play more consistently and stick to the game plan — I think we deviated from it the last 40 (minutes). But the most important thing is we got a huge two points in our building.”

Fifth-place Adirondack improved to 19-23-7, five points ahead of Trois-Rivieres, and 10 points behind Worcester for the fourth playoff spot in the North Division.

The Thunder — who host Reading again Saturday at 7 p.m. — erupted for four goals in the first period, getting a big boost from their No. 1 line, which had been relatively quiet recently.

Jozefek struck first, knocking home a rebound of Matt Stief’s shot over Reading’s fallen Kaden Fulcher in goal just 3:32 into the game. Parent followed three minutes later, tallying off Broughman’s pass from behind the cage, then Parent scored again two minutes after that, threading a shot past Fulcher on a two-on-one rush.

“They’re a good line — even when they’re not burying their chances, they always create opportunities and they’re always good defensively. They’re guys that we can trust,” MacArthur said.

“Whenever you can find Parent in the slot, it’s probably going in — just try to keep feeding the hot hand,” Jozefek said. “We had a good first few shifts. We just kept it simple. We noticed they were playing pretty aggressive, so it kind of went hand-in-hand with how we played the period — simple and hard. We capitalized on our chances.”

Ouderkirk, signed by Adirondack from Norfolk last week, scored on a one-on-one breakaway off a long pass from Colin Long with 5:13 left in the period.

Reading got a goal from Jacob Gaucher in the second period, but the Thunder also killed off a full two-minute 5-on-3 power play midway through the period.

The Royals (28-18-3) made Adirondack sweat a bit in the final minutes of regulation, getting goals from Yvan Mongo and Shane Sellar — the latter with 2:42 left after Reading pulled its goalie.

The Royals held a 46-29 edge in shots on goal, but apart from one point-blank save on a breakaway by Gaucher, Theut handled just about everything Reading threw at him.

“There weren’t as many really dangerous chances — they had a lot of time, but regardless, we need to bear down and win those 50-50 battles,” MacArthur said. “If you want to play in the playoffs, we’ve got to play playoff-style hockey.”

“It’s playoff hockey for us right now,” Theut said. “We’ve got to play desperate going into this last third of the season, the last 20, 25 games — we have to treat it like it’s do or die. We’re five games back, we’ve got to get wins, so it’s desperate hockey for us.”

Thunder 4, Royals 3 Reading;0;1;2 — 3 Adirondack;4;0;0 — 4 First period — 1, Adirondack, Jozefek 14 (Stief, Schultz), 3:32. 2, Adirondack, Parent 18 (Broughman, Jozefek), 6:26. 3, Adirondack, Parent 19 (Jozefek, Broughman), 8:40. 4, Adirondack, Ouderkirk 4 (Long, Taylor), 14:47. Second period — 5, Reading, Gaucher 15 (Butcher, Sellar), 4:14. Third period — 6, Reading, Mongo 5 (Barratt, Gerard), 14:33. 7, Reading, Sellar 11 (Gerard, Millman), 17:18. Shots — Reading 14-17-15—46; Adirondack 10-12-7—29 Power plays — Reading 0-3; Adirondack 0-5. Goalies — Fulcher (Read) 29 shots-25 saves; Theut (Ador) 46-43. Ref — Young. A — 4,710.

