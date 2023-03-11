GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder dominated the first 20 minutes and went on to beat Trois-Riviers 6-3 on Saturday night before a standing-room-only crowd of 5,363 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Six players scored goals for Adirondack and Mike Robinson got the win in goal in his first game with the Thunder, who gained two points on fourth-place Worcester in the ECHL's North Division.

Robinson, who played college hockey at New Hampshire, stopped 23 of 26 shots. He had been playing this season with the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Thunder made the big crowd happy with four unanswered goals in the first period. They outshot the Lions 11-1 in that period.

Ryan Smith opened the scoring at 3:40 of the first period and Patrick Grasso made it 2-0 less than three minutes later. Brady Fleurent and Matt Jennings scored before the period was over. For Jennings, it was his first professional goal.

Travis Broughman scored a second-period goal that extended the lead to 5-0. Shawn Weller scored the sixth Adirondack goal late in the third period. Smith finished with four points and Grant Jozefek had three assists.

The Thunder host Trois-Rivieres on Sunday afternoon before hitting the road for four straight games. Saturday's win snapped a three-game losing streak.

Thunder 6, Lions 3 Trois-Rivieres;0;1;2 — 3 Adirondack;4;1;1 — 6 First period — 1, Adirondack, Smith 11 (Dennis, Orgel), 3:40. 2, Adirondack, Grasso 26 (Stief, Parent), 5:59. 3, Adirondack, Fleurent 5 (Jozefek, Smith), 11:43. 4, Adirondack, Jennings 1 (Fleurent), 15:34. Second period — 5, Adirondack, Broughman 9 (Smith, Jozefek), 12:56. 6, Trois-Rivieres, Lacroix 5 (Francis, Centorame), 14:26. Third period — 7, Trois-Rivieres, Beauregard 19 (Francis, Stapley), 3:36 (pp). 8, Trois-Rivieres, Centorame 3 (Flaman, Lacroix), 8:38. 9, Adirondack, Weller 10 (Jozefek, Smith), 17:14. Shots — Trois-Rivieres 1-8-17—26; Adirondack 11-11-12—34. Power plays — Trois-Rivieres 1-3; Adirondack 0-3. Goalies — Vrbetic (TR) 6 shots-3 saves; Marotte (TR) 28-25; Robinson (Adir) 26-23. Ref — Phaneuf, Lindner. A — 5,353.

Sunday's Game Trois-Rivieres at Thunder When: Sunday, 3 p.m. Where: Cool Insuring Arena Radio: WCQL (FM 95.9) The skinny: Coming into Saturday's game, Adirondack's Shawn Weller was second in the league in shooting percentage (24.3%).