Bertuzzi's third-period goal lifts Norfolk past Thunder again

NORFOLK, Virginia — Tag Bertuzzi scored the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Norfolk Admirals beat the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Admirals won two of the three games against Adirondack this week at Scope arena. Norfolk has won only four games this season, two of them at the expense of the Thunder.

Patrick Grasso scored both Adirondack goals, following up on a hat trick from the night before. He's now the ECHL leader in goals with 14. He's second on the Thunder in points (16) behind captain Shane Harper.

There were 13 penalties called in Sunday's game, including a major and game misconduct to Thunder forward Noah Corson for boarding. But only one goal was scored on special teams — Grasso's first of the night in the opening period.

The Admirals answered that goal when Elijah Vilio scored 2:56 into the second period. Grasso struck again less than five minutes later, but Brett Van Os tied the game at 2-2 at 12:24 and Bertuzzi netted the game-winner in the third period.

After going 2-17-1 in their first 20 games, the Admirals are only five points behind Adirondack in the ECHL North Division. Only two ECHL teams have fewer points than Adirondack.

The Thunder fell to 2-7-1 on the road this season.

Admirals 3, Thunder 2 Adirondack;1;1;0 — 2 Norfolk;0;2;1 — 3 First period — 1, Adirondack, Grasso 13 (Vidmar, Harper), 2:21 (pp). Second period — 2, Norfolk, Vilio 1 (Milan, Bertuzzi), 2:56. 3, Adirondack, Grasso 14 (Parent, Turcotte), 7:30. 4, Norfolk, Van Os 3 (Burgess), 12:24. Third period — 5, Norfolk, Bertuzzi 8 (Burgess, Van Os), 12:37. Shots — Adirondack 16-7-12—35; Norfolk 11-8-5—24. Power plays — Adirondack 1-3; Norfolk 0-6. Goalies — Theut (Adir.) 24 shots-21 saves; Vomacka (Nor.) 35-33. Ref — Heidemann. A — 1,937.