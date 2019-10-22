GLENS FALLS — They just had to try out the new toy.
A new twist in the ECHL this season is that every arena is equipped with a wireless goal-line camera. At Cool Insuring Arena, it’s gotten use in both games that have been played — once in the preseason game against Reading and twice on Saturday in the team’s home-opening 3-2 win over Worcester.
The reviews haven’t been good news for the Thunder, as Reading’s goal was allowed and two possible Thunder goals were not. Still, everyone seems glad the technology is being equally applied this season. Last year, in a pilot program, only one team in each of the four divisions had it. Worcester had it in the North Division.
“Any sort of questionable play, they’re supposed to look, so I’ll just say ‘hey, do you mind?’ ” Thunder coach Alex Loh said. “I think everyone’s still working out the kinks on how to make it effective, but I think at the end of the day it’s about getting the calls right. There’s only one referee on the ice and it’s hard for him to get in position when the play changes from end to end quickly.”
On Saturday, the first time the goal-line replay got use was when Ara Nazarian’s shot appeared to hit the upper right crossbar and drop down over the line. One of the oddities was that there wasn’t a stoppage of play for nearly two minutes after the possible goal.
“It was just continuous play, I was waiting for a chance to see if they could go back and look,” Thunder coach Alex Loh said.
Replays of possible goals are able to be, and were, shown on the scoreboard. However, once a coach requests or officials choose to review, each team must put up a graphic that says “under review” and no replays may be shown until a call is made.
“Until that call is made, (league officials) don’t want any outside influence on that process,” Loh said.
You have free articles remaining.
After a call is made, an arena may return to showing the replays it has access to, but it won’t have access to the actual goal-line view the referee and officials are seeing.
“I don’t think it is available to our media because it’s a wireless system,” Loh said. “I don’t think our in-house media has access to that feed. They’re trying to keep it as in-house as possible from the league side, and then we can do whatever we want on our side.”
For his part, Nazarian wasn’t sure.
“People were saying when it dropped down, it might have bounced over the line and came out. I still don’t know whether it went in or not, but it is what it is and there’s nothing you can do about it now,” Nazarian said.
The second possible goal was another high shot that lightly bounced off the back of Worcester goalie Evan Buitenhuis. It took a shorter amount of time for the officials to rule no goal to that one.
“Pace of play is maybe an issue — they don’t want to go back and look at every shot, but I think if it happens once a game, it makes more sense to go back and get it right than have that question in your head whether it was the right call,” Loh said. “Every professional league has done it, so it needs to happen on our level too.”
NOTES: Thunder defenseman Kelly Summers was signed to a professional tryout with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils on Tuesday. Summers scored the go-ahead goal Saturday. It’s his second AHL call-up, as he was signed to a PTO by Belleville in April. He spent a week with Binghamton during training camp. … The Thunder will welcome back defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst on Wednesday for their home game against Maine after serving a five-game suspension for leaving the bench to join an altercation in the first preseason game. … Captain James Henry and Jake Linhart have been skating with the team recently, but Loh wouldn’t say directly if they’ll come off the injured reserve for Wednesday. “There will be a couple of changes to the lineup, but we’re still working on them,” Loh said Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.