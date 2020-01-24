All systems go in Thunder's 5-3 win

GLENS FALLS — The myth is that the “structured” hockey the Adirondack Thunder play means it can’t be high-energy.
How do four goals in three minutes, nine seconds sound?
The Thunder put on a burst of offensive firepower in the first period, leading to a 5-3 win over Brampton on Friday in ECHL action at Cool Insuring Arena.
Adirondack started the scoring barrage at 13:03, tying it at 1 on Kelly Summers’ sixth of the season, effectively using a double screen on a long shot for a power-play tally.
Brampton answered 23 seconds later on Erik Bradford’s goal, but the Thunder’s leader in points, Mike Szmatula, notched his 16th goal of the season at 14:08 from the doorstep after a sharp pass from Charlie Curti.
Colby Sissons got the go-ahead goal at 15:16 on a long shot that went off Beast starting goalie Alex Dubeau, up in the air and behind him, dropping over the goal line.
“I wasn’t sure if (James Henry) had batted it in, but any way you can get one, I was happy,” Sissons said.
Curti then wrapped up the first-period scoring with his eighth of the season at 16:12 when he gathered a cross-ice pass from Ryan Walker — who had two assists and a fine all-around game — and wristed one short side past Dubeau.
“They’ve got a lot of high-end talent,” returning forward Conor Riley said of Brampton. “They like to play more of a run-and-gun game. We’ve always had more of a structure game, and when we play our structure, we do pretty well against them.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t want to fall into their style of play,” Riley added. “We gave our ‘D’ a lot of help, and the ‘D’ was awesome tonight standing up on the blue line, so it made it tough for those high-end skill guys to make plays.”
Adirondack showed no letdown in the second period, adding its final goal on a one-timer to the upper right of the net from Nikita Popugaev.
“It’s about time in the season where we kind of have our backs against the wall, but I can see I like where our game is going,” Szmatula said of the Thunder’s two straight wins and 10 goals scored in them.
Eamon McAdam played another solid game in goal, making 31 saves, but again — as with the win over Worcester on Jan. 18 — he didn’t have to make any highlight-reel saves because the defense put him in situations to see the puck and not bail them out.
Thunder coach Alex Loh said the team is playing to its identity a little better.
“We’ve gotten faster as a group,” he said. “I think you can see that the last two games. It’s led to two big victories for us.”
Loh noted that the improved offense the last couple of games takes pressure off everybody.
“If you can let in three goals and still win a game, it makes life a lot easier,” Loh said.
