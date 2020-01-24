All systems go in Thunder's 5-3 win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve got a lot of high-end talent,” returning forward Conor Riley said of Brampton. “They like to play more of a run-and-gun game. We’ve always had more of a structure game, and when we play our structure, we do pretty well against them.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t want to fall into their style of play,” Riley added. “We gave our ‘D’ a lot of help, and the ‘D’ was awesome tonight standing up on the blue line, so it made it tough for those high-end skill guys to make plays.”

Adirondack showed no letdown in the second period, adding its final goal on a one-timer to the upper right of the net from Nikita Popugaev.

“It’s about time in the season where we kind of have our backs against the wall, but I can see I like where our game is going,” Szmatula said of the Thunder’s two straight wins and 10 goals scored in them.

Eamon McAdam played another solid game in goal, making 31 saves, but again — as with the win over Worcester on Jan. 18 — he didn’t have to make any highlight-reel saves because the defense put him in situations to see the puck and not bail them out.

Thunder coach Alex Loh said the team is playing to its identity a little better.