All-star Robbie Payne returns to Adirondack Thunder
GLENS FALLS — Former ECHL All-Star forward Robbie Payne will return to the Adirondack Thunder this season, the team announced Tuesday.

Payne finished fourth on the team in points in 2019-20 and played in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic. He finished with 12 goals and 20 assists for the Thunder that season.

A native of Gaylord, Michigan, the 28-year-old Payne played four seasons at Northern Michigan before joining the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League in 2017-18. He finished with 54 goals and 40 assists at Northern Michigan.

