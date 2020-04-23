Alex Loh returns as Thunder head coach, director of hockey operations

GLENS FALLS — Alex Loh is returning as the head coach and director of hockey operations for a third season with the Adirondack Thunder hockey team.
Loh has been with the Thunder since the 2015-16 season, with each team qualifying for the playoffs except for the 2019-20 shortened season. It was a long shot for the Thunder to make the playoffs, however, as they were in fifth place in the ECHL's North Division, 11 points behind the fourth-place team with nine games remaining, when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only four teams from each division make the playoffs.
Loh has a 59-54-14-8 record as head coach in his two seasons.
Check back later for a complete story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!