Alex Loh returns as head coach of Adirondack Thunder

Alex Loh is returning for his third season behind the bench for the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

The team announced Tuesday that it had renewed Loh’s contract for the 2021-22 season as head coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Loh went 59-54-14-8 in his first two seasons as coach after three seasons serving as an assistant coach.

The Thunder’s 2020-21 season was canceled in November, along with the rest of the North Division of the ECHL, amid rising coronavirus cases and the pandemic restrictions on travel and large gatherings.

“I’m excited to be back and have the opportunity to put a team together and get back in front of the fans,” Loh said. “For me, recruiting-wise, it helps the players to know that I’ll be back this season. It makes players nervous if they don’t know if a coach is returning.”

“Alex knows his way around the league and is a consummate professional,” Thunder team president Jeff Mead said in a press release. “He represents this organization and this community in the right way. We are excited to see the team on this ice with him at the helm once again this season.”