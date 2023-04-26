ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland — The Adirondack Thunder and Newfoundland Growlers finally resume their ECHL North Division semifinal series, with Game 4 set for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 was delayed for two days because of adverse travel conditions, which canceled flights and stranded both teams. The Thunder stayed in Toronto until they were able to fly to Newfoundland on Tuesday.

The Thunder's Twitter account showed photos from the team's practice on Wednesday. The team had also been able to get ice time in Toronto.

Newfoundland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1, with all three games played at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack won the opener 5-3, but the Growlers won the next two, 8-4 and 7-1.

The Thunder got some good news Monday when defenseman Jarrod Gourley was assigned by the AHL's Utica Comets. Gourley played in 38 games for the Thunder this season, but earned a couple of call-ups to Utica, playing in eight games for the Comets.

Gourley and forward Colin Long were activated for Thursday, while defenseman Ivan Chukarov and forward Erik Middendorf were placed on reserve.

Adirondack, which went 32-29-11 in the regular season, had rallied from 23 points behind Worcester to overtake the Railers for fourth place in the North Division on the final day of the season. Newfoundland went 48-22-2 to take first in the division.

Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, are set for Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. All games are at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.