GLENS FALLS — Because of adverse travel conditions impacting both teams, Game 4 of the ECHL playoff series between the Adirondack Thunder and Newfoundland Growlers has been moved to Thursday in St. John's, Newfoundland.

The game had originally been scheduled for Tuesday night.

The North Division semifinal series has been bumped forward, so Game 4 will be Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and Game 5 will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 6 on May 1 at 5:30 p.m. and Game 7 on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. All games are scheduled for the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's.

Both teams had flights canceled because of weather conditions, and were not expected to arrive in Newfoundland until Tuesday.

Newfoundland leads 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.