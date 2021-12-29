Adirondack Thunder winning streak snapped at six

READING, Pa. — Adirondack’s winning streak was snapped at six Wednesday night, as the Thunder came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Reading Royals at Santander Arena.

The loss dropped Adirondack (11-9-1) into a tie with Reading (9-6-4-1) for third place in the ECHL’s North Division, both with 23 points. The Thunder host first-place Newfoundland on Friday at 5 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

The Thunder had trailed 5-2 going into the third period, but staged a rally to pull within one on goals by Robbie Payne and Blake Thompson. Thompson’s goal, on assists by Shane Harper and Colin Long, came on a power play with 11 minutes left in regulation, but that was as close as Adirondack could get.

Payne and Long had scored in the first period to give the Thunder a 2-1 edge, but the Royals responded with four consecutive goals. Two of Reading’s goals came on the power play, and Brayden Low’s short-handed goal gave the Royals a 5-2 lead midway through the second period.

Alex Sakellaropoulos made 24 saves in goal for Adirondack, while Hayden Hawkey had 29 stops for Reading.

Payne’s two goals gave him seven for the season.

Royals 5, Thunder 4

Adirondack 2 0 2 — 4

Reading 3 2 0 — 5

First period — 1, Reading, Strong 4 (MacKinnon), 1:14. 2, Adirondack, Payne 6 (Smith), 1:37. 3, Adirondack, Long 2 (Thompson), 2:15. 4, Reading, Cormier 3 (Cecere), 9:01 (pp). 5, Reading, Crocock 1 (Morrison), 17:56.

Second period — 6, Reading, Gooch 1 (Bajkov, McNally), 5:55 (pp). 7, Reading, Low 6 (Strong), 8:53 (sh).

Third period — 8, Adirondack, Payne 7 (Kaplan), 2:11. 9, Adirondack, Thompson 3 (Harper, Long), 8:59 (pp).

Shots — Adirondack 13-7-13—33, Reading 11-12-6—29.

Power plays — Adirondack 1-3, Reading 2-5.

Goalies-saves — Sakellaropoulos (A) 24, Hawkey (R) 29.

Ref — Ross. A — 2,518.

