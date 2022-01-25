 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adirondack Thunder trade for two forwards

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder acquired forwards Trey Phillips and Paul Meyer in separate trades Tuesday.

The Thunder got Phillips from the Tulsa Oilers and Meyer from the Norfolk Admirals, both for future considerations.

The 28-year-old Phillips, in his third season in the ECHL, played at the University of Vermont, scoring eight goals and 24 assists in 100 NCAA games. He had one goal and seven assists in 28 games with Tulsa.

Meyer, 25, who played college hockey at Colgate, is in his second season in the pro ranks, having played in the ECHL and SPHL. He had three assists in 15 games with the Admirals.

The Thunder had three players — forward Patrick McGrath, defenseman Joe Masonius and goalie Mareks Mitens — recalled to Utica on Monday.

