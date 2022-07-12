 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adirondack Thunder trade for forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen in a Twitter post Tuesday, acquiring forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk for defenseman Tim Theocharidis.

Mikhalchuk, a 22-year-old native of Belarus, finished with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 49 games last season in Jacksonville. He played for the Wheeling Nailers in 2020-21.

Theocharidis, who was acquired by the Thunder late in the season after playing his senior year at Arizona State, played 10 games in Glens Falls and nine with the AHL's Utica Comets.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thunder extend qualifying offers

Thunder extend qualifying offers

The Adirondack Thunder announced Friday they have extended qualifying offers to players Jarrod Gourley, Trey Phillips, Luke Stevens, Tim Theocharidis and Blake Thompson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News