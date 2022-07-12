Adirondack Thunder trade for forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced a trade with the Jacksonville Icemen in a Twitter post Tuesday, acquiring forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk for defenseman Tim Theocharidis.

Mikhalchuk, a 22-year-old native of Belarus, finished with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 49 games last season in Jacksonville. He played for the Wheeling Nailers in 2020-21.

Theocharidis, who was acquired by the Thunder late in the season after playing his senior year at Arizona State, played 10 games in Glens Falls and nine with the AHL's Utica Comets.