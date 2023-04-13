Shane Harper and Colin Long grew up playing youth hockey together in California.

Since last season, they've been reunited on the Adirondack Thunder — and they sure wouldn't mind playing together a little longer this season.

With three games left, the Thunder will need a successful weekend if they want to play beyond the ECHL regular season.

Heading into Friday's 7 p.m. game at Trois-Rivieres, Adirondack (30-28-11) is one point behind the Worcester Railers (34-32-4) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. The Thunder play Worcester at home on Saturday and Sunday.

"We know the opportunity we have — we're not even looking to Saturday," said Harper, the team's captain and center. "If we can win Friday, it will take a little pressure off of Saturday. We have to win two out of three anyway. We like the spot we're in."

"We're just really excited, we realize how special an opportunity it is," Long said. "We just have to work hard, stick to our details and enjoy the moment. We're working on something special."

The Thunder are on the cusp of a late-season run that they hope pays off with a berth in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Adirondack has made up an astounding amount of ground — clawing back from 23 points behind Worcester on Dec. 21 to within striking distance of a playoff spot. They must beat Worcester at least once this weekend to make the postseason, though the outcome of Friday's game will affect just how many points they need to take the games against the Railers.

The Thunder briefly took a one-point lead over the Railers after Friday's 4-1 win over Maine, but lost road games at Worcester (6-2) and Maine (5-3) to slip back to fifth place. Those losses snapped a 12-game streak in each Adirondack went 9-0-3.

"It's pro hockey — schedules are tough, lineups get screwed up, bounces go your way and then they don't," Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur said of the two weekend losses. "Our last two games weren't perfect, but they weren't our worst."

Playoff clinching math for Thunder, Worcester (it's complicated) A breakdown of the Adirondack Thunder's chase for a playoff spot this weekend. Attached is a graphic by Brennan Dowd of the Thunder.

"We may have wanted it too bad," Long said. "The reason for our 12-game streak was sticking to our system, but we were pressing too hard and got out of our structure. This week, we've regrouped, getting back to our systems and the base of how we want to play."

Harper and Long both grew up in the metro Los Angeles area — Harper in Valencia, and Long in Santa Ana.

"The first time we played together, we were like 9 or 10," said Long, who turns 34 in June. "We were called the California Wave, it was like a travel team, all the best players in the area would create a good team."

Harper and Long went their separate ways as teens when they moved on to the junior ranks, and had not been teammates for 17 years until 2021, when they joined the Thunder.

"Now we're 34 and playing together again almost 20 years later," Harper said.

Harper leads the Thunder in scoring with 71 points on 22 goals and 49 assists, and his performance in March earned him ECHL Player of the Month honors. Long has 29 points, but played in 20 fewer games than Harper.

More important, Harper and Long, along with veterans like Shawn Weller, have provided a strong locker room presence. The Thunder were able to go on their streak despite a number of new faces over the last month.

"That's a tribute to the management — they stuck with the same nucleus from last year, they brought back some core guys and built around that," Long said. "That's been a big part of our success: guys are coming in, acclimating really quickly and flourishing in a new role on a new team."

Now the Thunder have a shot this weekend at extending a season that was nearly derailed by a number of overtime losses, games in which they blew some late leads. Improved defense has been huge down the stretch.

"We stopped having breakdowns and shooting ourselves in the foot," MacArthur said. "We would have won a lot more overtime games if we weren't imploding at the worst times. We had fewer breakdowns, we played with more confidence, and things just started going the right way for us."

"We had to go on a streak, it was the only way to get back in it, and we did it just in time," Harper said. "It's always fun at the end of the season to play games that mean something. We didn't have that last year."