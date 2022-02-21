Adirondack Thunder still looking for answers in rough stretch

GLENS FALLS — The struggles have continued for the Adirondack Thunder, mired in a six-game losing streak and in the midst of a six-game-in-nine-days stretch.

The Thunder hope to get on track with back-to-back 7 p.m. games Tuesday and Wednesday against the first-place Newfoundland Growlers — the team they lost to 3-2 on Saturday night.

A six-game homestand is a perfect opportunity to right the ship for an Adirondack team that has sunk to 16-24-2 and last place in the ECHL’s North Division. But the Thunder lost the first two games of the homestand.

Adirondack has a 4-15-1 record since Jan. 1.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s games are makeups from the December coronavirus pause. The Thunder play Friday and Saturday at home against Maine.

Newfoundland comes in with a 24-12-3 record after taking over first place in the division from Reading — based now on winning percentage by the league, as teams have played different numbers of games. The Growlers have a .654 winning percentage.

The Thunder’s point total of 34 is the lowest in the league, while their winning percentage of .405 is ahead of only South Carolina’s .394.

They also have generated only 122 goals, third-lowest in the league this season.

The Thunder on Monday activated forward Luke Stevens from the injured list, and placed forward Alex Carrier and defenseman Jake Hamilton on reserve. Defenseman Joe Masonius was assigned to the Utica AHL club.

