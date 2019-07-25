{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder signed defenseman Zachary Borsoi for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday.

Borsoi, 25, finished his college career playing for Utica College. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder had 18 goals and 45 assists in 110 games with the Pioneers. His most productive season was last year, when he accumulated 26 points in 29 games.

"Zachary is a big body who put up some impressive numbers at Utica, especially for a defenseman," Thunder coach Alex Loh said. "We are excited to see how his game translates to the professional level, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to camp in October."

