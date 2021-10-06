Adirondack Thunder sign rookie defensman

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Wednesday that they have signed rookie defenseman Greg DiTomaso for the 2021-22 season.

DiTomaso, a 6-foot-1, 187-pounder, joins the Thunder after three seasons with Ryerson University in Toronto, where he scored 12 goals and dished out 50 assists in 82 games. He was named a USports (OUA West) first-team all-star and named USports (OUA West) Defenseman of the Year in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old Toronto native also played several years of junior hockey, including an outstanding 35-game stint in 2016-17 with St. Catherines, during which he recorded 72 points, the most for a defenseman that season.

