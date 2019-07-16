GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder announced Tuesday that they have signed rookie forward Austin Plevy for the 2019-20 season.
A 24-year-old native of Langley, British Columbia, Plevy played one season for Northeastern University, after transferring from UMass-Amherst. Playing in 143 career college games, Plevy finished with 25 goals and 33 assists.
Plevy scored 92 points, including 29 goals, in his most productive junior hockey season in 2014-15. He was an all-star in two junior hockey leagues in Canada.
